Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The second phase of a Northumberland holiday park has been approved, despite dozens of objections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is already underway on the first phase of Park Holidays’ new site near Widdrington, which will include 275 static caravans plots and 200 touring caravan plots.

The firm submitted a reserved matters planning application for the second phase of the park in December 2022, and members of Northumberland County Council’s Castle Morpeth Local Area Planning Committee gave it the green light at a recent meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phase two will see the park extended with 425 additional bases for holiday homes, 50 less than initially proposed. The plans were also altered to include general recreation space in place of the site’s nine hole golf course.

Park Holidays, the developer of Widdrington Lakes, already has 54 holiday parks in the UK. (Picture: Park Holidays/Mark Chivers)

Outline permission for this phase was approved in 2020 when full consent was granted to phase one, which also includes a bathroom block, a reception and amenity building, an outdoor play area, water activities, a workshop, and access roads.

The December 2022 planning application received 33 letters of objection and a petition with 40 signatures that objected to the proposal was also submitted to the council.

Concerns raised included objections to the scale of the development, the impact on wildlife, increased traffic and disruption in Widdrington, and concerns about additional strain on local public services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, members agreed with the planning officer recommendation to approve, with the officer report including the following: “Consultation has been carried out with public protection colleagues who do not consider there would be any detrimental harm to the amenity of residents by way of noise, air, or light pollution once the development is completed.”