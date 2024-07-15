Second phase of new caravan park in Northumberland gets the green light
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Work is already underway on the first phase of Park Holidays’ new site near Widdrington, which will include 275 static caravans plots and 200 touring caravan plots.
The firm submitted a reserved matters planning application for the second phase of the park in December 2022, and members of Northumberland County Council’s Castle Morpeth Local Area Planning Committee gave it the green light at a recent meeting.
Phase two will see the park extended with 425 additional bases for holiday homes, 50 less than initially proposed. The plans were also altered to include general recreation space in place of the site’s nine hole golf course.
Outline permission for this phase was approved in 2020 when full consent was granted to phase one, which also includes a bathroom block, a reception and amenity building, an outdoor play area, water activities, a workshop, and access roads.
The December 2022 planning application received 33 letters of objection and a petition with 40 signatures that objected to the proposal was also submitted to the council.
Concerns raised included objections to the scale of the development, the impact on wildlife, increased traffic and disruption in Widdrington, and concerns about additional strain on local public services.
However, members agreed with the planning officer recommendation to approve, with the officer report including the following: “Consultation has been carried out with public protection colleagues who do not consider there would be any detrimental harm to the amenity of residents by way of noise, air, or light pollution once the development is completed.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.