Seaside Northumberland pub calls time on non-customers using car park

The Craster Arms in Beadnell.

An application for the installation of cameras at the Craster Arms car park in Beadnell has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

Lancashire-based ParkingEye had submitted the application on behalf of publican Michael Dawson.

It is proposing to install automatic number plate recognition cameras (ANPR), associated signage and patron terminals to monitor the entrance and exit of vehicles within the car park.

“The site is currently used as a car park with 20 parking bays,” reports Gemma Lang of ParkingEye. “The proposal seeks to provide management of the existing car park to reduce car park abuse and ensure that spaces are available for genuine site users."

She explains that there is limited parking in the centre of the village, with the main beach car park several hundred yards away.

As a result, there are issues with locals and tourists parking in the pub car park, including churchgoers and campervanners.

"The proposed development involves the installation of an ANPR car park management system along with associated signage to prevent misuse of the car park,” she reports.

"ANPR cameras are to be installed on new columns which will monitor the entrance and exit points of the car park and the associated signage is to be mounted on new poles and on the wall detailing the terms and conditions of using the car park.”

Concerns had been raised by Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership that it would introduce ‘parking paraphernalia often in found in urban settings to the historic core of Beadnell’.

However, the council’s building conservation officer concluded the visual impact would be minimised to the perimeter of the site and the character of the conservation area would be preserved.

There were no objections from local residents.

Planning officer Jon Sharp reported: ‘Following discussions with the applicant revised plans have been submitted showing a reduced number of signs in revised locations within the car park. The revised proposals would have a limited visual impact on the site and its surroundings.

‘The design of the equipment and signage is functional but would not be incongruous in a car park.’

Listed building consent has also been approved, although advertisement consent is awaited.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.