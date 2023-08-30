Former deputy chief Graeme Binning has stepped up to chief as of last Monday, following the retirement of the long-serving Paul Hedley.

Mr Hedley, who has been with the fire service in various roles for 36 years, announced his retirement in April.

Mr Binning’s promotion was approved by Northumberland County Council’s staff and appointments committee in June. As he has now taken up his role, the same committee has approved plans to launch the search.

Graeme Binning is the new chief fire officer of Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

Speaking at the meeting, chief executive Dr Helen Paterson said: “You will remember Paul Hedley left us. Since Monday, he has been enjoying his retirement.

“Graeme became chief on Monday and we need a deputy. This report is to start that process. Final approval will end up back with you.”

The report stated that the new deputy chief will be paid an annual salary of £126,665 – in band 17 of the council’s pay scale.

Mr Binning, 50, joined NFRS in 2020 as deputy chief fire officer. In that time, he has led on “hugely significant” improvements, according to the fire service. He has previously worked at fire and rescue services across both England and Scotland in a career spanning two decades.

He said: “It is a real honour to be the new chief fire officer and to serve our beautiful county and the people of Northumberland.

“I joined the fire service when I was 28 and have been fortunate to work with and learn from some brilliant people. It is an incredibly rewarding career, which has presented so many varied experiences and opportunities over the last 22 years.

“To lead a county council fire and rescue service presents so many opportunities to demonstrate the value of the fire and rescue service beyond fires and emergencies.”

Council leader Glen Sanderson also thanked the outgoing chief for his service.