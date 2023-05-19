News you can trust since 1854
Seahouses hotel expansion plans approved despite concerns about 'nightmare' parking

Plans to expand a popular pub hotel on the Northumberland coast have been given the green light for the second time despite warnings about the ‘nightmare’ parking situation.

By James Robinson
Published 19th May 2023, 16:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:36 BST

The owners of the Bamburgh Castle Inn in Seahouses had previously been granted permission to add 18 new hotel rooms along with improved pub and restaurant facilities in August 2021.

Part of that application included a contribution to Northumberland’s coastal mitigation service, which has only just been signed.

As the council’s planning policies have changed significantly since then, the plans had had to return to the North Northumberland Local Area Committee on Thursday to be reheard.

The Bamburgh Castle Inn, Seahouses.The Bamburgh Castle Inn, Seahouses.
The Bamburgh Castle Inn, Seahouses.
Bamburgh ward councillor Coun Guy Renner Thompson was opposed to permission being granted due to concerns over parking in the village.

In a statement, he said: “The issues surrounding this application remain the same as August 2021. Members will be aware of the parking issues that cause frustration in Seahouses.

“Highways considered that existing capacity can provide overflow for the inn. The car parks are pay and display and not for overnight parking. They are for residents and day visitors.”

A report presented to member pointed out the development is in the town centre, benefits from public transport links and that the surrounding roads can be used by cyclists.

But Coun Renner-Thompson felt that most people travelling to the area would do so by car, adding: “I am yet to witness a Lycra-clad family carrying all their luggage, dodging wagons cycling along the A1 to Seahouses.”

But members of the committee voted to grant permissions.

Coun Jeff Watson said: “I will support this, but we are seeing larger numbers of tourists, which we encourage – but it is a difficult balance. However, it would be harsh to make a different decision.”

Coun Trevor Thorne added: “We considered this carefully the last time and nothing has changed.”

Coun Isabel Hunter, however, agreed with Coun Renner-Thompson.

She said: “I still have concerns about the parking. Seahouses is a nightmare to park in.

“I support the local member in that parking needs to be on site.”

The plans were approved by six votes to one.

