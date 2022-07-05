The government’s ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme, which launched in March, aims to provide safe haven to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion by offering households a ‘thank you’ payment of £350 per month for welcoming refugees into their homes.

Dozens more refugees are expected to arrive in the county over the coming weeks as more visa applications are approved.

According to the Northumberland County Council, it is the largest resettlement programme the authority has helped to co-ordinate, having recently led the response to calls from the government to house more Afghan refugees.

Ukrainians who have fled their homeland following Russia's invasion. Many have now been taken in by families in Northumberland.

Their Asylum Seeker and Refugee Team will now attempt to help the refugees to settle into life in the UK and will work with those who have experienced war and trauma.

The team has been supporting both the hosts and the refugees to access the services they may need and provide them with both practical help to welcome the new arrivals.

Philip Soderquest, director of housing and public protection at Northumberland County Council said: "It’s vital that they [the refugees] are settled into safe and supportive environments here in Northumberland.

“We’re doing all we can to make sure the process runs as quickly and smoothly as possible.”

Councillor Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for community services, said: “We’ve been working in close partnership with services including education, health, counselling and voluntary and community groups to support the refugees and their host families.

“Once again, Northumberland residents have responded with generosity and kindness.”