The Schooner Hotel’s retrospective planning application seeking permission for a timber decking outside seating area and shed was refused by Northumberland County Council in May.

The decking at the Grade II-listed 17th century former coaching inn runs the full length and width of the rear courtyard within the private garden.

It was refused by planners on the grounds that no public benefits had been demonstrated to outweigh the harm caused to a heritage asset.

The outside seating area at The Schooner Inn, Alnmouth. Picture: Lauren Coulson

The hotel’s application said the scheme would ‘hugely improve the current unsightly nature of the courtyard and will provide paying customers with a very much needed seating area’.

They hoped to work with the council to resolve the issue in a manner ‘which helps us to get to operate as a small business in the busiest time of the year’.