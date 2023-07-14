News you can trust since 1854
Schooner Hotel in Alnmouth lodges appeal against refusal of outside seating area

An Alnmouth hotel has lodged an appeal against the refusal of a recent planning application.
By Ian Smith
Published 14th Jul 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 14:28 BST

The Schooner Hotel’s retrospective planning application seeking permission for a timber decking outside seating area and shed was refused by Northumberland County Council in May.

The decking at the Grade II-listed 17th century former coaching inn runs the full length and width of the rear courtyard within the private garden.

It was refused by planners on the grounds that no public benefits had been demonstrated to outweigh the harm caused to a heritage asset.

The outside seating area at The Schooner Inn, Alnmouth. Picture: Lauren CoulsonThe outside seating area at The Schooner Inn, Alnmouth. Picture: Lauren Coulson
The hotel’s application said the scheme would ‘hugely improve the current unsightly nature of the courtyard and will provide paying customers with a very much needed seating area’.

They hoped to work with the council to resolve the issue in a manner ‘which helps us to get to operate as a small business in the busiest time of the year’.

A report to the north area planning committee reveals an appeal was lodged on June 15.

