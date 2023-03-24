Berwick Youth Project acquired the former community centre on Palace Street East three years ago.

Berwick Youth Project is planning to create nine new flats, as well as a new house and workshop block, on the site of the town’s former community centre and grammar school on Palace Street East.

The proposals include the renovation and conversion of the former Georgian Townhouse and associated Victorian school buildings to “habitable accommodation”, while two prefab outbuildings dating back to the First World War would be removed to build a new home and workshop.

The flats would consist of eight supported accommodation units and a caretaker’s flat, while the garage block would be operated by the youth project for “community use in line with the charity’s objectives”.

The plans were initially approved by councillors on the North Northumberland Local Area Council in January. However, a solicitor’s letter was received on behalf of an objector, stating that the original officer report had “failed to explicitly mention paragraph 204 of the National Planning Policy Framework”.

The paragraph states “Local planning authorities should not permit the loss of the whole or part of a heritage asset without taking all reasonable steps to ensure the new development will proceed after the loss has occurred.”

The objection related to the loss of the First World War huts and as such, planning bosses made the decision to review the application – although the recommendation was still to grant approval with the addition of a condition that ‘no works of demolition shall begin before evidence of a binding contract for the full implementation of the comprehensive scheme of development (and associated planning permission for which the contract provides) has been submitted to and approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority’.

Speaking at Thursday’s meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Committee, objector and local resident Julian Smart called on members to refuse the application.

He said: “Today, three important things hang in the balance – the fate of a much-loved view from the town wall, a serious harm to an existing conservation area, and the demolition of two rare, 20th century buildings unique in Berwick. Today, you have the opportunity to save all three of those things.

“There is another way. Let another, more respectful application be submitted. This is a wilful act of self-harm. We will not be forgiven for this.”

However, John Bell of the Berwick Youth Project defended the application. He said work had been ongoing to find a new home for the huts that would see them dismantled and moved rather than “bulldozed” and warned that if the plans didn’t go through, the youth project would move to “dispose” of the property on the open market as soon as possible.

In the end, councillors came down on the side of the applicant.

Coun Trevor Thorne said: “I do see having new workshops will be more beneficial than having the World War One huts. I’m very much in favour of the project and I’m delighted we’re finding a use for it.”