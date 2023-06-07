News you can trust since 1854
Sandy Bay Holiday Park in Northumberland submits plans for new swimming pool and facilities

Parkdean Resorts has submitted an application for planning permission to build new leisure facilities at its Sandy Bay Holiday Park near Ashington.
By Craig Buchan
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read

The plans include an outdoor swimming pool and its associated changing rooms, plant room, and landscaping.

The pool will be the key feature of a ‘social hub’ for the park, which will include an extended restaurant and junior play area.

That will sit alongside the ‘activity hub’, which incorporates existing facilities at the park such as a bungee trampoline, adventure golf, high ropes, and a zip wire.

Sandy Bay Holiday Park.Sandy Bay Holiday Park.
The planning statement for the proposal said: “Improving the Park facilities encourages visitors to the area.

“Tourism supports local economies through direct spending on local goods and services by holidaymakers and through the provision of goods and services by the owner of accommodation in implementing and maintaining the development.

“This in turn may lead to the creation (or retention) of jobs both directly and indirectly.”

