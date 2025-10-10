High friction anti-skid safety measures are being introduced at a notorious accident blackspot in north Northumberland.

It forms part of resurfacing works planned by Northumberland County Council around the New Moor House crossroads of the A697 and B6341 between Longframlington and Powburn.

The traffic order covers the B6341 New Moor to Alnwick from its junction with the A697 heading in a north easterly direction for 400m; the B6341 Blue Knox to New Moor from its junction with the A697 heading in a south westerly direction for 400m; and the A697 Wellhope to Newtown Junction from its junction with the Access Track to Wandysteads for 1300m.

The work is scheduled to take place from October 13-25 between 8pm and 6am but only one road will be closed at any one time during this period. There will be a speed restriction down from 60mph to 40mph in place.

Work is planned at the A697 and B6341 crossroads.

Northern Powergrid is planning to carry out electrical works on the U3019 between Howick and Boulmer. A 135m section of the road at North Cottage is expected to be closed from November 3-14 between 8am and 6pm.

Resurfacing works are planned on the U3095 Heckley High House Cottages, near Alnwick, from November 3-5 between 7.30am and 5pm.

In Wooler, a short section of Tenter Hill will be closed from October 27-31 for Northumbrian Water to excavate and repair a broken sewer.

A section of the C172 Greenside Bank To Harbottle will be closed on November 3-10 at all times for Northumberland County Council to repair damaged drainage pipes and gulleys.

At Stannington Station, core track renewal works are planned at the level crossing which will mean a night-time closure of the C363 Station Road between 10pm and 6.10am on October 19-20.

In Morpeth, footpath resurfacing works are scheduled at Pinewood Drive on Lancaster Park from October 20-31 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily.

At Heddon-on-the-Wall, verge works are planned on the U9096 Heddon Junction to Dissington Lane House from its junction with C264 Heddon to East Heddon Junction. The road is expected to be closed on November 3-4 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

