Your water might look, smell and taste clean, but it can still carry impurities that could put people at risk – particularly children, elderly people and those with a weakened immune system.

The council’s environmental health officers can come out and assess the safety of the supply from the source to the tap. This involves an inspection of the source as well as storage tanks, pipework and any treatment systems.

A private water supply is any water supply that is not provided by a water company and there are more than 1,000 in the county. The local authority has a legal responsibility to sample, monitor and risk assess private water supplies.

Coun Gordon Stewart, cabinet member with responsibility for looking after our communities, said: “Regular checks are essential for protecting public health and we urge anyone using a private water supply to ensure their water is safe.”

Where a private water supply is used for more than one house, for commercial purposes in premises including food businesses, Bed and Breakfast, holiday rentals, a workplace and in a public building, a professional from the council will visit to inspect the supply and take water samples.

If you own your house and it is the only property supplied by a water source, and only your family drink the water, the council will only take a sample if you request a check.