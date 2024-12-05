Northumberland County Council has put forward plans to replace a notorious crossroads branded “terrible” by local residents with a new roundabout.

More than 1,000 people signed a petition calling for new safety measures at the four-way junction on the B1340 near Swinhoe. It followed five accidents at the crossroads in just four years, with restricted visibility to the south described as the “major cause” of issues.

Following pressure from local residents, the council allocated £20,000 for design work to come up with new safety measures. Proposals have now been published for two possible solutions.

The first option would see the roadway moved slightly to the north, but preserving the existing layout – improving visibility. Option two proposes replacing the crossroads with a roundabout, with petitioners backing the second plan.

Petitioner John Rhind at the Swinhoe crossroads.

Lead petitioner John Rhind said: “Option one does not deter speeding. Even the study’s author fears that drivers and petitioners will not regard it as an adequate improvement.

“Visibility in itself is not always the driver’s friend. As well as poor or minimal visibility, speed is also a factor in accidents.

“The junction will continue to be approached up the straight and fast road from Beadnell before cresting the hill approximately 50 metres from the start of the junction. It is possible that the improvement in visibility alone may embolden drivers to take the the straight through route faster.

“Option two proposes replacing the existing crossroads with a roundabout. Traffic would be required to slow and be ready to stop. This would reduce the number and severity of any collisions.

“Option two is the only option that addresses the fundamental issues of visibility and speed which are the root causes of the frequent and increasing accidents at Swinhoe.”

A report on the options states that the roundabout is the safer option, but it would cost around £1.075million compared to £950,000 for option one.

Coun Guy Renner Thompson, who represents the area, also backed the roundabout proposals, saying: “I agree with option two. There is still some more consultation to be done with other bodies, including the Northumberland Coast National Landscape team.

“With both options, there is the need to acquire land that doesn’t belong to the council. However, I will be pushing for this to be be done as soon as possible.”