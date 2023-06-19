News you can trust since 1854
Roundabout resurfacing project in the Berwick area finished

Road resurfacing work in the Berwick area at Billendean roundabout and the crossing by Farmfoods has been completed.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:44 BST

The scheme in Tweedmouth was carried out under the Northumberland County Council Local Transport Plan (LTP) after being put forward by Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill.

Work took place at night to minimise disruption. Coun Hill said that the highways department and herself are grateful to residents for their patience and understanding during this time.

The next LTP scheme in Berwick East will be the resurfacing of the road behind the shop in Highcliffe, starting on July 3.

Coun Hill said: “The road will need to be closed during the work, which will take place between 8.30am and 4pm each day for five or six days. The Northern View has kindly agreed to allow residents to use its car park during this time.”

She will be holding a surgery this Saturday (June 24) between 2pm and 4pm at the Asda supermarket in Tweedmouth.

