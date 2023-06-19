The scheme in Tweedmouth was carried out under the Northumberland County Council Local Transport Plan (LTP) after being put forward by Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill.

Work took place at night to minimise disruption. Coun Hill said that the highways department and herself are grateful to residents for their patience and understanding during this time.

The next LTP scheme in Berwick East will be the resurfacing of the road behind the shop in Highcliffe, starting on July 3.

Coun Hill said: “The road will need to be closed during the work, which will take place between 8.30am and 4pm each day for five or six days. The Northern View has kindly agreed to allow residents to use its car park during this time.”