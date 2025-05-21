A long-serving Northumberland county councillor has announced he has left the Independent Group.

Steven Bridgett, who represents the Rothbury division, will sit as a non-affiliated councillor.

Coun Bridgett accused the Independents of making a “deal” with the Conservative group alongside the Greens and Liberal Democrats, although this has been denied by party leaders.

The Tories are the largest party following local elections, but are nine seats short of a majority and just three ahead of Reform UK.

Rothbury councillor Steven Bridgett. Photo: Northumberland County Council.

Despite the clear need to work with smaller groups, Conservative leader Coun Glen Sanderson and Independent Group leader Coun Derek Kennedy have denied claims of an official coalition.

Coun Bridgett said: “Unfortunately, I find myself unable to join the Independent Group on Northumberland County Council. So I will sit on the council not affiliated to any group.

“My reason for doing so is that the Independent Group, the Green Party Group and the Liberal Democrat Group have done a deal with the Conservative group that will see the Conservatives take the administration of the council.

“The Conservatives have continually raised the council tax in Northumberland by 4.99% every year during their previous terms in power and if they continue on that course over the next four years it will see nearly £500 a year added to the bills of your average property in Northumberland. Those properties above Band D will be much higher.

“This is without any assurances to tackle the inordinate amount of waste at the council that I see on a regular basis or dealing with the council debt, where the interest on that alone is coming in at over £100,000 a day. If we tried to actually tackle the waste at the council, we could probably cut the council tax, not increase it.

“I feel these increases are not something my residents would want to see happen or me be party to. The good thing is, that despite the support of these other groups, with such a razor thin majority. They will need me and my vote long before I need them and I can foresee motions of no confidence before long.”

Responding to the comments, Coun Sanderson said: “There is no deal. It would be wrong of me to comment on individual elected councillors – I am not going to get involved.”

Coun Kennedy said: “There is no deal and there is no coalition. We want to see a council that operates effectively.

“Steven has made his own decision, that is entirely up to him. The Independents want to see a sustainable, effective council that delivers for residents.

“The political position due to the last election has made things tricky, but there are no coalitions being brought together – so there is going to be a need for multiple groups to work together to deliver an effective council and to ensure the potholes are filled and the bins get emptied.

“This is the democracy that the public has decided on. We will be positive and productive and work with others to ensure that we have a working council. It is a shame Steven doesn’t want to be a part of that.”

The council’s annual general meeting is today (Wednesday) when a new administration will be put in place.