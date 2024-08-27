Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trial of advanced road maintenance technology on one of Northumberland’s busiest roads has been shortlisted for a national award.

Over the past 18 months, motorists driving northbound on the A189 between the Three Horseshoes roundabout to Bebside may have noticed a difference to the road surface as they travelled along the stretch.

Now the pilot project has been named as a finalist in the Road Safety Scheme of the Year category, in the prestigious National Highways Awards being held in London in September.

The improvement to the road surface, road markings and cat eyes were aimed at improving safety and visibility in all conditions. The process and products were more environmentally friendly and longer wearing than standard methods and products.

The A189 near Bebside. Picture: Google

The project included the centre-line road marking having a slightly raised dotted profile marking which gives improved visibility, especially during wet nights in comparison to other road marking products. It also meant the marking stands above any sitting water to ensure retro-reflection is maintained for drivers.

It produces a slight noise when passed over, which can further increase safety, while the road surface itself was also retextured to improve the skid resistance.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for improving our roads and highways, said: “This was a good example of trying innovative products and processes and we’re very pleased it’s received national recognition.

“We're continuing to closely monitor this section of road to see how effective and hard wearing it is before deciding whether this method can be rolled out further as part of our ongoing investment to further improve our highways.”