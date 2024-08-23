Road in the Spittal area of Berwick scheduled for resurfacing
The scheme was put forward by local county councillor Georgina Hill as one of her priorities.
She said; “Each year, county councillors get to put forward three priorities for the LTP. Obviously, you want everything to be done at once, but that simply is not possible.
“However, it is good to see the progress being made over recent years with more roads being improved in Berwick East during each LTP cycle.”
There is also a current £40,000 project being undertaken to improve the drainage system at the Spa Well in Spittal.
The submissions for the next LTP will be in September, so Coun Hill is asking for residents to email her – [email protected] – with their requests.
Her next surgery will take place on Saturday, September 14 at Tweedmouth Church between 2pm and 4pm.
