A previous bid by applicant Janet Stansfield to create an eco-tourism venture in the grounds of Dunstan House, near Craster, was refused last year by Northumberland County Council’s planning committee.

It had been recommended for approval by officers but attracted 25 objections with residents fearing it could open the floodgates for further developments of this kind.

Councillors decided the proposal ‘would not make a positive contribution to local character and would not integrate with the surrounding built environment’.

Dunstan, near Craster.

The revised application for short term serviced holiday accommodation includes plans for a cold water natural swimming pool and gardens accommodating different activities for guests including yoga and meditation, outdoor dining with a fire pit, and a dedicated children’s garden with adventure playground.

A report on the applicant’s behalf explains that the design of the proposed holiday rental homes has been revised, the height of the buildings has been reduced to a single storey, and a storey and a half and the cladding has been changed to ensure that the two houses will integrate with the local context.

"Together with the new houses the landscaping and natural swimming pool will create a truly unique holiday destination on the Northumberland coast," states the report.

