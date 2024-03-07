Revised plans lodged for central hub as part of Widdrington Lakes holiday park
Park Holidays is currently developing Widdrington Lakes, with permission in place for 475 pitches and outline planning for a further 475 holiday homes.
Its latest proposal is a new build to provide reception, restaurant, bar, indoor pool, shop, gym, holiday home sales space and associated facilities.
Previous plans for a central hub were approved in 2020 but Park Holidays has been keen to ensure it blends in with the natural landscape as far as possible.
A planning report submitted on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘The design of the building in the approved application made very few efforts to minimise its visual impact on the surrounding context and embraced a far more monolithic appearance when compared to the proposal outlined.
‘Considering that the surrounding landscape of the site will be one of the main factors contributing to holidaymakers spending time there, this design is arguably more suitable than the previously approved one, as a conscious effort has been made to ensure that the landscape remains the focus of the area (rather than the new building).’
Discussions have been held with Northumberland Wildlife Trust to ensure the visual impact of the building is minimised, with particular inspiration drawn from the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre.
The report adds: ‘Despite the incentive to develop a more modest design proposal, this has not come at the cost of design quality, as a practical, economically sustainable, environmentally conscious solution has been proposed that will absolutely become a meaningful asset to the local area whilst providing an enjoyable experience for tourists.’