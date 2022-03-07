Revised plans for prime site in Alnmouth given the green light

Gary and Carolyn Cunningham received planning permission last year to demolish and rebuild their home on Riverside Road.

However, they had a major rethink during the Covid lockdown and decided to scale plans back due to concerns about the size of the undertaking.

Their fresh plans for the site overlooking the Aln estuary have now been given the green light by Northumberland County Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riverside Road.

It is now proposed to partially demolish and remodel the property but a third storey originally envisaged has been removed from the plans.

The existing property was built in 1964 with an ‘upside down’ design to make the most of the views from a first floor lounge.

Planning officer Stephanie Forster reported: “The proposed dwelling has been designed to reflect the form of the original 1960s house whilst bringing the internal accommodation and building techniques up to modern standards.

"The internal layout of the dwelling is intended to meet lifetime living standard by improving circulation spaces, the introduction of a life and step free access throughout.”

“Whilst acknowledging that the scale of the proposed property is significantly larger than the original dwelling, the footprint has been reduced from the more recent approval, through the removal of the second floor.

"The current proposals have reduced the massing and it is considered that the proposed property will blend more sympathetically with surrounding properties. On this basis the proposals are acceptable.”