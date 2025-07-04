Revised plans for a major housing development in Coldstream are back on the table after an original application was pulled earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning bid to Scottish Borders Council (SBC) for 59 homes on former industrial land was withdrawn in March.

Northumberland-based Sincera Retail Solutions Ltd wanted to redevelop the old Rutherfords yard on Duns Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deemed a ‘major housing development’, the plan was to redevelop the land to provide 36 flats and 23 dwelling houses. The development proposal came after SBC declared a housing emergency.

An application for an environmental screening opinion has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council.

But the application raised a number of objections from residents locally over inadequate access, increased traffic, tree removal, inadequate public consultation, legal issues and poor design.

The bid was marked ‘withdrawn’ in March as the new agent for the developer, the Edinburgh-based Pegasus Group, pledged “meaningful engagement” with the community ahead of a new application being submitted.

Now Pegasus has submitted a screening request to SBC to to find out if a Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is needed after a new planning bid was submitted on June 27 for a slightly reduced number of 53 homes – 38 flats and 15 dwelling homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A submission with the application states: “Following the withdrawal of the original application, the new concept was to make alterations to the layout that listened to the comments and objections raised by Coldstream Council and the public.

“The driving force behind the updated layout was to listen to comments from local residents and the planning case officer to try and maximise the space available, whilst also improving the area.”

Selkirk-based Eildon Housing is the housing association behind the scheme.