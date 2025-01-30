Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A revised bid to convert a B-listed church in a Berwickshire village into a family home has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council after an original application faced severe criticism from a preservation society.

An application for the change of use and listed building approval to create living accommodation in Hutton Church was withdrawn earlier this month.

The original bid was objected to by Berwickshire Civic Society, a spokesperson for which said it would be a “travesty” if the plans in their “present form” received the go-ahead.

The spokesperson said: “We oppose the application, not in principle, but because the documentation provided is completely inadequate to assess the merits of the application on.

Hutton Church.

“The purported design statement is, frankly, amateur in nature. The drawings provided are not much better than preliminary sketches and lack any technical detail in relation to period windows that are to be replaced, any consideration of signage, or parking or other facets of commercial use relating to the workshop and shop outlined.

“If this application is granted on the basis of these documents, it will be a travesty of the listing process.”

Hutton and Paxton Community Council was supportive of changing the church to a dwelling house, but described the original design drawings as “confusing”.

The new application, from Coldstream-based Alison Rossi, contains extensive drawings of the detailed plans to create living accommodation on two-levels within the existing building.

A report submitted with the application states: “The design seeks to preserve the character of the listed building.

“It is proposed to create living space on ground floor level with bedrooms and associated accommodation at first floor level.”