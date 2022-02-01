Revealed: The 19 public toilets in Northumberland set for full refurbishment in £1.35m project

The public toilets in The Shambles in Alnwick town centre.

Northumberland County Council's cabinet is being asked to approve £1.35m for a three-year programme of improvement and refurbishment work.

Many of the council's 54 public toilets have received only essential maintenance in the past decade, with a backlog of refurbishment work required across most facilities.

The council is proposing full refurbishment and modernisation of facilities in the larger main towns and key tourism destinations.

Public toilets in Alnmouth.

Remaining council toilets will undergo essential refurbishment, so facilities are brought up to a decent standard of repair and are easier to keep clean and maintain.

Around £920,000 will be allocated to improving facilities in the main towns, with work including backlog maintenance, replacement of old equipment where required and in some cases new cubicles and internal walls.

A further £500,000 will be spent on essential refurbishment on all remaining facilities, while £50,000 will go towards accessibility improvements in all toilets involving simple changes such as colour contrasts, better signage and lighting which research has shown can make public toilets easier to use for people with dementia, incontinence, sight or other sensory impairments.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “It’s very important we invest in improvements to these vital facilities which we know are valued by both residents and visitors – at a time when some areas are closing their toilets.

Cllr John Riddle.

“We want everyone to have access to top quality facilities, and these refurbishments will ensure people have access to modern, improved and clean toilets throughout the county.

The facilities set for full refurbishment and modernisation are:

Alnmouth

Alnwick, Greenwell Lane

Alnwick, The Shambles

Amble, TIC

Amble, Broomhill

Ashington, Station Road

Beadnell

Berwick, Castlegate

Berwick Spittal

Blyth, Keel Row

Blyth, Market Place*

Craster

Fountain Head, Seaton Sluice

Hexham, Wentworth car park

Hexham, St Marys Wynd

Haltwhistle

Plessey Woods Country Park

Warkworth Beach

Wooler**

* Blyth, Market Place will be demolished as part of the Future High Street (FHS) Programme so no investment will be made at this time, but it is anticipated that FHS will re-provision with new modern facilities.