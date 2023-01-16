A planning application seeking permission for the revamp of the Grade I listed building overlooking the market place is recommended for approval at Thursday's meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Council.

Plans include a new main entrance on the north side with glazing to enclose the arched openings at the former fish market.

It is also planned to redecorate the original entrance, raise the chandeliers, refurbish the second floor to create a meeting/storage area and make various improvements to accessibility.

The Northumberland Hall in Alnwick.

There have been no objections from local residents or statutory consultees.

Planning officer Hannah Nilsson, in a report to councillors, states: “It is considered that the proposed works would be acceptable and appropriate in all regards and would not have an unacceptable harmful impact upon the character and appearance of the immediate or wider area.”

The Northumberland Hall was built in 1826 and, until last year, had several retail units on the ground floor. The main hall at first floor level is currently used as a wedding venue.

Ms Nilsson adds: “It is noted that Alnwick Civic Society have submitted a response in support of the proposal, however, they have commented that because the development involves the loss of a number of small retail units, the authority may also want to consider compensatory measures that could help maintain Alnwick's retail mix, and encourage a variety of independent traders.

A sketch view of the Northumberland Hall looking west showing a potential new entrance and new glazing. Image: Mosedale Gillatt Architects 2022

"Whilst this loss is acknowledged, it is not considered reasonable to require the applicant to provide any compensatory measures in this instance.”

Museum trustees believe the Northumberland Hall could provide an impressive, more flexible and increased space to display collections, and to re-imagine and grow the museum’s offer.

