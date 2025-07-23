Long-awaited plans for a refurbishment of Alnwick town centre’s historic cobble stones have been approved.

Northumberland County Council is planning to lift, clean and relay the cobble stones on Bondgate Within and carry out improvements to the car parking layout.

Plans for a £1 million revamp were discussed by the council in late 2023 but have been in the pipeline for several years.

Cllr Gordon Castle, ward member, said: “This planning permission has been a long time coming because it had to go to Historic England for approval.

The cobbles area of Alnwick.

"But at last we can programme the work. It is funded and the designs have been approved, though some variations might be needed on the east end opposite the Market Place exit

"It will need to be done in phases given the disruption to businesses, all of whom will be kept fully informed, as will the public.

"Along with Cllr (Martin) Swinbank I’ll be pressing Northumberland County Council for details of when we can get moving and seeing what, if any, alterations have been required by Historic England.”

Alnwick Town Council, in its support for the application, stated: “This is a key location within the town centre and its improvement is welcomed.”

Peter Reed, chairman of Alnwick Civic Society, added: “This is one of the most significant applications for the town centre in recent times.

"The application comprises a comprehensive set of documents and plans which recognise the historic importance of the area. We look forward to seeing the work completed.”

The planning application indicates a new footway to the southern edge of Market Street and the narrowing and resurfacing of the road at this point.

In addition, it is planned to introduce new landscape features including a rain garden and to carry out repairs on two listed drinking fountains or ‘pants’.

Proposed improvements also include the implementation of a one-way car park, with consultants highlighting the current ‘disorganised and dangerous’ situation of vehicles entering and exiting at both junctions onto the site.

The scheme will see the formal demarcation of all 48 car parking spaces, with two loading bays. It will result in a loss of five parking spaces.