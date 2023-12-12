Retrospective application lodged by Morpeth school uniform store for building that was previously occupied by Jehovah's Witnesses approved
Although it is already in place, Emblematic needed planning approval from Northumberland County Council to permanently have a change of use of ground floor to retail and first floor to residential flat at 59a Bridge Street.
The building, located through the Bridge Street alley next to The Townhouse Bar & No. 59 Restaurant, was previously a Kingdom Hall for the Morpeth Congregation Of Jehovah’s Witnesses. They received planning permission in early 2019 to move to a site near the Co-op in Loansdean.
Emblematic has moved into the vacated building.
There were no objections and the approval was made by planning officers under delegated powers. The report included the following: “The proposals are in accordance with (the relevant policies of) the Northumberland Local Plan, the Morpeth Neighbourhood Plan and the NPPF.”