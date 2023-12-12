A retrospective application for a building in Morpeth town centre submitted by a business that runs school uniform stores has received the green light.

Although it is already in place, Emblematic needed planning approval from Northumberland County Council to permanently have a change of use of ground floor to retail and first floor to residential flat at 59a Bridge Street.

The building, located through the Bridge Street alley next to The Townhouse Bar & No. 59 Restaurant, was previously a Kingdom Hall for the Morpeth Congregation Of Jehovah’s Witnesses. They received planning permission in early 2019 to move to a site near the Co-op in Loansdean.

Emblematic has moved into the vacated building.

Signage for the Emblematic store in Morpeth. Picture from Google.

