Fresh plans to set up retail pods at Blyth beach have received the green light.

Blyth Valley Enterprise Ltd (BVEL) has received planning approval for six pods on land next to the Mermaid car park and Dave Stephens Centre.

A previous proposal for 13 pods was refused in 2024 after planners deemed it ‘an unacceptable loss of open space’ which would be detrimental to the area’s character, including the nearby Blyth Battery.

However, a new proposal by the not-for-profit group that runs Blyth Community Enterprise Centre has been given the thumbs up by Northumberland County Council planning officers.

Retail pods are planned next to the Dave Stephens Centre in Blyth.

A report delegating approval stated: “The proposed ‘pods’, anticipated to accommodate niche stalls such as local crafts or specialist foods, would enhance the variety of visitor facilities and complement existing attractions.”

The report adds that the pods, featuring a mix of colours, would create ‘a visually coordinated and appropriate seaside appearance’.

The permission is for a temporary period of five years.

"This will enable monitoring of the pods’ success and allow for the development to be removed, and the land reinstated to its existing state unless a further permission is granted,” states the officer’s report.

Planners also note the proposal is for the display and sale of goods other than hot food.

“It is relevant to highlight that, should the applicant seek to introduce hot food takeaway uses in the future, such proposals are unlikely to receive support,” they explain. “This is due to the health-related objectives underpinning Policy TCS6, which aims to limit hot food takeaways in areas where the proportion of children who are overweight or obese exceeds the county average.”

Planners also took into consideration that the council’s built heritage and design team had previously raised concerns about the impact on the Blyth Battery site. The fortifications were built in 1916 to protect the Northumberland coast from the German Navy and were upgraded for the Second World War.

Planning officers said: “The degree of harm is assessed at the lower end of the ‘less than substantial’ scale.

“The Local Planning Authority considers that the public benefits arising from the development would outweigh this identified harm. In particular, the proposal would deliver economic benefits including encouraging entrepreneurship, supporting local business growth, boosting the visitor economy, increasing footfall and tourism.”

The origin of the pod idea dates from 2016, when a single pod was set up outside Blyth Community Enterprise Centre ahead of the Blyth Tall Ship Festival.

A planning report on BVEL’s behalf states: “While our initial plan was to launch a small retail park in time for the Tall Ships event in Blyth, we have since revisited the idea and identified the perfect site for development at Blyth Links.

“This growing area is already home to two nurseries, a hairdresser, food outlets, and a supermarket, making it an ideal location with strong footfall potential for emerging businesses.

“Situated on the seashore, between the new Blagdon Estate retail development (Phase 1 opened in 2023) and the Dave Stephens Centre, our new venture will operate as part of a cohesive retail and leisure destination.

"By integrating the retail pods into the broader development, we aim to create a thriving hub for local entrepreneurs, attracting visitors and boosting the local economy.”