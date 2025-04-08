Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Resurfacing work is due to take place in Alnwick town centre to finish off refurbishment works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final stage of work to permanently pedestrianise Narrowgate was held up last month when an ancient cellar was discovered on nearby Bondgate Within.

A hole was found where a turning circle was being created, which led to a cellar located under a building currently occupied by clothing shop FatFace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council said: “On discovery of the cellar, we carried out a heritage style fix with steel dowls and stone replacement.

Bondgate Within, Alnwick.

“The resurfacing work was always scheduled to take place but was slightly delayed because of the discovery of the cellar.

“This work will now be carried out over two to three evenings between 5pm and 8pm starting this Wednesday 9th April.”

The spokesperson added: “The resurfaced area will stretch from Superdrug to Boots and work will include some resurfacing to the small parking area opposite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Footpaths will remain open and access to the businesses in that area will be as normal.

Looking up Narrowgate towards Bondgate Within.

“There will be no vehicle access or parking in this immediate area from 4pm Wednesday until Saturday morning while the work is taking place.”

The redevelopment of the area started in October, then paused for the Christmas period. It had originally been scheduled to finish in January.

The pedestrianisation of Narrowgate follows a trial in 2019, when Northumberland County Council and Alnwick Town Council agreed the street was not wide enough to accommodate both pedestrians and heavy traffic.