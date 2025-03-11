Road resurfacing works are set to take place on Sandgate, Palace Street and Palace Gardens next week.

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour is alerting residents to road resurfacing works that are set to take place on Sandgate, Palace Street and Palace Gardens between March 17 and 21 from 8am to 4pm each day.

She added: “Diversion signage is to be installed and the Quayside car park will remain open, although at times access for traffic and parking will be available via Bridge Street at the bridge end.

“Thank you to locals, who we have sent letters to let them know and for their patience during the disruption for this work. It will be well worth it once completed.”