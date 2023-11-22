Work to improve the Castlegate War Memorial in Berwick is set to continue after a planning application was lodged.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As reported last month, the cleaning of the memorial stonework and inscription panels was carried out by Northumberland County Council’s Neighbourhood Services team, as well as a general tidy up of the rose beds and the addition of new flowers.

At the time, the local authority said that additional restoration work on the railings, stonework and surrounding paving stones would be carried out after Remembrance Day to avoid any risk of the memorial being in a state of partial repair during the commemoration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next stage in this process is a formal application that mentions re-pointing of the plinth and replacement of damaged flagstones, among other works. It has been validated in the last week and a decision will be made in due course.

Pictures of the Castlegate War Memorial by Alan Hughes.

Cabinet member Coun John Riddle said the project has been “a high priority for Berwick for some time”.

One of the reports submitted by the council in relation to the application includes the following: ‘Only materials which have been demonstrated to be appropriate to the original fabric will be considered. These will normally be the same or similar to the host material.

‘Where this is no longer possible, the technical and aesthetic properties must be compatible with the original and in line with the written consent of the conservation officer.