The vision for a £600,000 revamp at Tweed Dock was outlined to councillors in a meeting at County Hall on Tuesday.

Northumberland County Council is working with Berwick Harbour Commission on the creation of a visitor gateway on the Tweedmouth side of the river.

It would potentially include a new commercially operated restaurant, car parking, EV charging, public toilets and an orientation point for visitors to the town.

Tweed Dock.

This is seen as key to the success of the new Destination Tweed long distance walking and cycling route being developed under the Borderlands programme.

A report to members of the council's cabinet states: ‘This outline proposal relates to the development of the existing Port office facilities to make a multipurpose statement building to support traditional port activity and local amenity, leisure, and tourism.

‘The plan is to replace the existing single-story office with a two-story multi-purpose facility. This will include the relocation of staff offices upstairs to a new second floor area, to allow development of the downstairs, primarily a restaurant / dining area with outdoor seating.

‘The downstairs also includes provision of facilities for visiting yachts and crew members.

A temporary car park is planned by the riverside.

‘There is also space available and the opportunity to build public toilets including disabled toilets. These would be managed by the Harbour Commission but made publicly accessible.

‘The proposals include the provision of car parking along with EV charging points, which would be available for public use by cars and coaches. The site would then act as a key orientation point to visitors to Berwick and critically an orientation point / gateway to the Destination Tweed long distance walking and cycling trail.’

The capital costs have been initially estimated by Berwick Harbour Commission, with the council indicating a potential spend of £50,000 in the current financial year, £400,000 in 2024/25 and £150,000 in 2025/26.

Part of the scheme would involve a new car park entrance separate from the commercial port.