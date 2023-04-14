News you can trust since 1854
Residents voice concern at holiday lets proposal in Northumberland coastal village

Plans to build two holiday lets in a coastal village have come under fire from local residents.

By Ian Smith
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST

The planning application by Janet Stansfield to construct the homes in the grounds of Dunstan House, near Craster, is being recommended for approval by planners.

It is due to be determined by members of Northumberland County Council’s local area planning committee in Alnwick on Thursday.

However, there have been 25 objections with residents fearing approval could open the floodgates for further developments of this kind.

Two holiday lets are planned in the grounds of Dunstan House, near Craster.Two holiday lets are planned in the grounds of Dunstan House, near Craster.
Planning consultant Peter Biggers, on behalf of nine local residents and backed by Craster Parish Council, contend that the proposal is contrary to the Northumberland Local Plan (NLP) and Craster Neighbourhood Plan (CNP.

In a letter of objection, he writes: "It is noted that the applicants argue that commercial holiday lets will support local services and facilities but this support would be limited, partial and seasonal.

"In areas like Craster Parish where there is already an over concentration of tourism accommodation in the shape of holiday lets and second homes, further provision of large detached houses in the form proposed should comply with Policy HOU10 and CNP Policy 1 (require new housing development in the parish to be for permanent occupation).

Parish clerk Adam Shanley adds: “The provision of further holiday accommodation, which could potentially be used as second homes, would have a significant impact on the sustainability of the local community.”

There have been five letters of support citing the benefits it would bring to the local economy and stating that the properties would be largely shielded from view.

Senior planning officer, Jon Sharp, in a report to members, states: “The proposal at hand is not for new market dwellings, it is specifically for new serviced holiday accommodation.

"It is proposed that conditions be attached to ensure that they are only used for this purpose and should proposals be brought forward in future for them to change to residential dwellings further planning permission would be required.

"Tourism is a fundamental part of the overall economy in Northumberland, particularly so on the coast and whilst recognising there is a balance to be struck, the proposal would help to support the social and economic vitality of rural areas.”

