Residents of Longhoughton, Boulmer and Howick asked for views on proposed new planning document

A coastal community is being consulted on a draft Neighbourhood Plan which will help to guide new development in the future.
By Ian Smith
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 17:17 BST
Longhoughton Parish Council has led the process of compiling the document covering Longhoughton, Boulmer and Howick.

The plan has been informed by feedback from residents, which has shaped the policies and actions within it.

The planning policies contained within the plan, once approved, will be used by Northumberland County Council when making decisions on planning applications in the parish.

Longhoughton. Picture: Jane ColtmanLonghoughton. Picture: Jane Coltman
There are also a number of community actions contained within the plan which will help deliver the vision and objectives.

The consultation runs until November 13.

A drop-in exhibition detailing the plans is also available at the Longhoughton Community Centre in Meeting Room 3.

More details at www.longhoughtonndp.co.uk including an on-line response form.

Before the plan can be adopted there must be local community support which will be via a referendum.

