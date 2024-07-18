The current Maltings on Eastern Lane in Berwick.

Residents are being invited to find out more about the latest plans for The Maltings venue in Berwick over the next week.

Northumberland County Council is hosting two public consultation events on the planned transformation of the venue on Eastern Lane.

They will take place in the Henry Travers Studio at The Maltings on Saturday, July 20 from 11am to 1pm and Wednesday, July 24 from 4pm to 7pm.

Although the local authority has said the new venue will be an iconic multi-purpose cultural and entertainment complex, fears of an £8million budget shortfall have been raised by local organisations and individuals and the matter was mentioned at a full council meeting in March by Berwick East councillor Georgina Hill.

The latest designs and proposed facilities have been described as ‘a new theatre auditorium’, ‘two cinemas’, a ‘new café/bar’, ‘accessibility and decarbonisation improvements’ and ‘a whole new look and feel’.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “We are fully committed to this new multi-million pound investment, which will bring extra visitors and spending to the town and deliver a significant boost to the local economy.

“We hope as many people as possible can come along to have their say on the latest proposals or get involved online in this exciting and transformational development.”

For those who are unable to make it along to the events, there is an opportunity to take part in an online survey at nland.cc/BerwickMaltings from July 19 until 5pm on Friday, August 2.