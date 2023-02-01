The proposed new neighbourhood plan area would cover the whole of the administrative area of Ord, Norham, Horncliffe, Ancroft, Shoreswood, Kyloe and Duddo.

Ord Parish Council has formally applied to Northumberland County Council on behalf of the seven parishes to seek approval for their intention to be re-designated as a new multi-parished area following the departure of Holy Island to become a single parish neighbourhood plan area.

If the designation is approved this would mean a Neighbourhood Plan will be developed for these parishes, focusing on a range of planning issues identified by local communities.

The application can be viewed in person upon request at Ancroft Memorial Hall. Picture from Google.

Future planning decisions in the parishes would be made in line with policies in the Neighbourhood Plan, unless ‘material’ considerations indicate otherwise.

The application – including the proposed boundary and supporting statement – can be viewed on the county council’s website at www.Northumberland.gov.uk/planning/neighbourhood-planning.aspx or in person upon request at Ancroft Memorial Hall or County Hall, Morpeth, during normal opening hours up until Monday, March 13.

Anyone wishing to make representations on the proposed neighbourhood area must do so by email or letter. Representations must be received by the county council on or before Monday, March 13.

Comments should be addressed to Sarah Brannigan, Interim Planning Manager, Neighbourhood Planning, Northumberland County Council, County Hall, Morpeth, Northumberland, NE61 2EF, or email [email protected]