The tourist map on Marygate.

Tim Barnsley resorted to writing, tongue-in-cheek, to the letters page of the Berwick Advertiser in mid-August to appeal for a burglar with lock-picking skills to cope with the problem of the missing key to the map's glass case.

He offered to buy a roll of double-sided tape to re-install the map on Marygate.

Less than a week later, Town Clerk Gareth Davies announced on Facebook: “In the end the council didn’t get a locksmith, but our friends at Fabvent drilled out the lock and installed a new one’

“A quick spruce up with some double-sided tape and the job has been done until we’ve got a more up-to-date map sorted out.”

Mr Barnsley welcomed the progress so far and said: “I am looking forward to the new map appearing well before the influx of tourists to see Berwick Rotary Club’s Christmas lights and market.”

He added: “Since I raised the problem with the map outside the town council offices, I have seen one in a similarly poor state on Wallace Green. The Town Clerk has now said that he’ll look at that one too.”

