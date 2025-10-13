A Morpeth resident has urged Northumberland County Council to landscape an area of land that he describes as a “safety hazard”.

An official complaint has been lodged with the local authority in relation to this land behind Morpeth First School, but the county councillor for the area does not agree that it is a hazard and said it “is not intended to be walked over by the public” and “the council is considering the land as part of its estates review”.

Robert Walker lives at The Steads facing this land and he sets out in his complaint that the the top three quarters of the land behind the school have been resurfaced and bays set out for car parking.

It also includes the following: “However, the bottom end of the car park is just an overgrowing wilderness which consists of broken pathways, building rubble, grass that never gets cut and bushes that need attention.

A section of the land that is the subject of a complaint by Robert Walker.

“This is definitely a safety hazard to the people who pass through this area.

“I am sick of trying to get this situation resolved – we would like this land to be landscaped. I’ve tried contacting the local authority on numerous occasions and also my local councillor, but to no avail.”

In response, Morpeth Kirkhill councillor Richard Wearmouth said: “The area of land to which Mr Walker refers was home to a building demolished many years ago and is not intended to be walked over by the public.

“The wider site is used as an overflow car park for County Hall and as a pick up and drop off point for the local school. Something I secured as a councillor back in 2017.

“The car park links to The Steads by a small footpath, but otherwise is fended off on three sides.

“I do not recognise the idea that the land is a safety hazard. No-one has any reason to be walking on it other than via pathways.

“The area sometimes gets a little overgrown and when that is the case as the local councillor I ask that it is cut back. Mr Walker sometimes helps prompt that and I’m grateful to him for that.

“In my last update to Mr Walker, I noted to him that the council is considering the land as part of its estates review. My suggestion to council officers is that this end of the car park might be turned into more retirement bungalows matching those already in The Steads.

“This would provide a solution to the future of this otherwise disused area of land. Mr Walker has suggested that this was a solution he would consider appropriate and council officers are considering this further.

“As with any project of that nature, it needs to be costed and consulted upon – that is the next step. The council will continue to tidy up and vegetation on that area of land in the meantime, but will not be moving rubble which comprises of crushed brick around as it would serve no purpose.”