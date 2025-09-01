The scale of structural problems with a former Alnwick bar have been outlined in new planning documents.

Emergency stabilisation works were carried out on the Grade II listed Narrowgate property, most recently home to the Backyard Beach Club, earlier this summer.

A retrospective planning application seeking listed building consent for the repair work has now been submitted by Greene King, who bought the property and the neighbouring Dirty Bottles pub earlier this year.

The planning report states: “The property itself is currently unoccupied however was formerly a boutique tea room before most recently operating as a bar known as the Backyard Beach Club.

Scaffolding covering the building in June.

"The latter closed its doors in 2024 and was subsequently sold to Greene King as part of a wider transaction involving the adjacent public house, the Dirty Bottles (formerly The Old Cross).

"Whilst Greene King commissioned surveys to be undertaken during the acquisition process these were predominantly high-level in nature and intended for due diligence purposes.

“Subsequent detailed investigations revealed that the property at No. 28 Narrowgate was in a (more) significantly dilapidated condition than initially expected and potentially unsound from a structural perspective.”

The planning report reveals that a structural inspection by PSA Design concluded the building was in very poor structural condition, having suffered from widespread timber decay, substandard historic repairs, and a lack of proper maintenance.

Part of Narrowgate was closed during the repair works.

Particular concern was raised regarding the main façade, timber staircase, and upper floors, which were deemed potentially unstable and dangerous.

"Although the intention was initially to follow standard planning and listed building consent procedures, a further site visit by a structural engineer on 2nd May 2025 recorded active structural movement in the front façade, including 2.5–3mm of lateral displacement over a short period,” the report continues.

"This prompted serious concerns over the building’s ongoing stability and the risk of further rapid deterioration. Given the urgency, this matter was escalated immediately, and the council was formally notified of a potentially dangerous structure.”

Temporary propping was installed to prevent potential collapse of deteriorated roof structures and due to structural weaknesses in the floors below. Rotten timber floorboards and joists were removed on the ground floor and reinforced concrete foundations installed.

The planning report adds: “This application seeks to secure retrospective planning and listed building consent for emergency works undertaken to date."