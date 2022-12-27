The waiting shelter at Chathill was badly damaged in Storm Arwen.

Network Rail is seeking permission to refurbish the Grade II listed waiting shelter on the southbound platform.

A separate application has been lodged seeking listed building consent for repairs to the signal box

Both were damaged during Storm Arwen in November 2021, although Network Rail has conceded they were in poor condition before that.

Chathill signal box.

The shelter is currently closed to passengers because it is deemed unsafe.

The waiting shelter lost around half of its slates in the storm so roof repairs are proposed, along with the replacement of rotten timber at the front of the structure, the rebuilding of the rear wall and underpinning of the gable ends.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘The proposed works will not impact significantly upon the significance of the waiting shelter once the works are completed and considering the current state of the building. They seek to safeguard a failing structure and maintain its presence for future years.’

The waiting shelter is considered a good example of Benjamin Green’s work for the Newcastle and Berwick Railway.

Chathill railway station prior to storm damage.

‘The proposed works are in line with local and national policy in that the works are required to protect and conserve the historic asset, as well as maintaining key infrastructure on the important transport artery between England and Scotland,’ adds the planning report.

