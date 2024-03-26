Repair scheme approved for Northumberland bridge damaged in collision
Lilburn Bridge, near Wooler, was struck by an articulated vehicle during snowy weather in April 2022, severely damaging both parapets and approach walls.
A repair scheme for the Grade II listed structure has now received planning permission from Northumberland County Council.
Because of the important role of the road, it is proposed that a one way system controlled by temporary traffic lights be used to enable traffic to use the bridge whilst the works are ongoing.
However temporary road closures may be required at certain times, to allow plant equipment and materials to be unloaded and removed.
The single span reinforced concrete bridge was constructed around 1906.
It underwent a major refurbishment in 1989 to address defects to the concrete structure caused by chloride attack, carbonation, corrosion, spalling and structural inadequacies.