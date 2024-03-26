Repair scheme approved for Northumberland bridge damaged in collision

Repair plans for a damaged bridge on the A697 in north Northumberland have been approved.
By Ian Smith
Published 26th Mar 2024, 11:17 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 11:23 GMT
Lilburn Bridge, near Wooler, was struck by an articulated vehicle during snowy weather in April 2022, severely damaging both parapets and approach walls.

A repair scheme for the Grade II listed structure has now received planning permission from Northumberland County Council.

Because of the important role of the road, it is proposed that a one way system controlled by temporary traffic lights be used to enable traffic to use the bridge whilst the works are ongoing.

A lorry cab overhanging Lilburn bridge in April 2022. Picture: Neil WiltonA lorry cab overhanging Lilburn bridge in April 2022. Picture: Neil Wilton
A lorry cab overhanging Lilburn bridge in April 2022. Picture: Neil Wilton

However temporary road closures may be required at certain times, to allow plant equipment and materials to be unloaded and removed.

The single span reinforced concrete bridge was constructed around 1906.

It underwent a major refurbishment in 1989 to address defects to the concrete structure caused by chloride attack, carbonation, corrosion, spalling and structural inadequacies.

