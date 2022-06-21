Plans by Punch Pubs to carry out alterations to the Grade II listed Fleece Inn have been approved by Northumberland County Council.

The pub, opposite the Bondgate Tower on the corner of Bondgate Without and Hotspur Street, dates back to the early 19th century.

A tunnel through the cellar is said to have been connected to Alnwick Castle as an escape route.

The Fleece Inn, Alnwick.

It is planned to remodel the bar area and renovate the existing toilets to make the pub ‘more commercially viable’.

No objections were made.