“We remain committed to empowering our residents to foster resilient communities.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland County Council has received a prestigious regional accolade.

The local authority won the Regional Vulnerable Customer Support Organisation of the Year category in the North East Regional Energy Efficiency Awards 2024 for its exceptional community support and sustainable energy upgrades for residents in the county.

Throughout the past year, the council's innovative initiatives – including Northumberland Communities Together and the Warmer Homes program – have provided invaluable assistance to 2,503 vulnerable customers, helping to drive down energy bills and boost the energy efficiency of their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community Retrofit Advisors have also been appointed by the council to give energy advice to residents and promote the grant schemes available to them.

Members of the Warmer Homes and Northumberland Communities Together teams.

Coun Glen Sanderson, county council leader and cabinet member for climate change, said: “I’m incredibly proud to see the council being recognised for its unwavering commitment to our most vulnerable residents.