Regional Energy Efficiency Award for Northumberland County Council
The local authority won the Regional Vulnerable Customer Support Organisation of the Year category in the North East Regional Energy Efficiency Awards 2024 for its exceptional community support and sustainable energy upgrades for residents in the county.
Throughout the past year, the council's innovative initiatives – including Northumberland Communities Together and the Warmer Homes program – have provided invaluable assistance to 2,503 vulnerable customers, helping to drive down energy bills and boost the energy efficiency of their homes.
Community Retrofit Advisors have also been appointed by the council to give energy advice to residents and promote the grant schemes available to them.
Coun Glen Sanderson, county council leader and cabinet member for climate change, said: “I’m incredibly proud to see the council being recognised for its unwavering commitment to our most vulnerable residents.
“We remain committed to empowering our residents to foster resilient communities.”
