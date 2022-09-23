Refurbishment work starts on Alnwick public toilets
Work has started on a £140,000 refurbishment of the public toilets in Alnwick town centre.
The revamp at The Shambles, by the Northumberland Hall, is part of a £1.35m county-wide project to improve facilities.
The work at the Northumberland Hall conveniences is expected to take at least six weeks to complete.
Cllr Gordon Castle, who had asked for the works to avoid the peak summer season, said: “It’s long overdue but some disruption is unavoidable – better now than mid-summer.”
Alternative public toilets are available at Greenwell Lane.
Northumberland County Council is improving and refurbishing 54 public toilets over a three year period.
The council is carrying out a full refurbishment and modernisation of facilities in the larger main towns and key tourism destinations.
Remaining council toilets will undergo essential refurbishment, so facilities are brought up to a decent standard of repair and are easier to keep clean and maintain.