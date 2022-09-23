The revamp at The Shambles, by the Northumberland Hall, is part of a £1.35m county-wide project to improve facilities.

The work at the Northumberland Hall conveniences is expected to take at least six weeks to complete.

Cllr Gordon Castle, who had asked for the works to avoid the peak summer season, said: “It’s long overdue but some disruption is unavoidable – better now than mid-summer.”

The public toilets in The Shambles in Alnwick town centre.

Alternative public toilets are available at Greenwell Lane.

Northumberland County Council is improving and refurbishing 54 public toilets over a three year period.

The council is carrying out a full refurbishment and modernisation of facilities in the larger main towns and key tourism destinations.

The Shambles at the Northumberland Hall.