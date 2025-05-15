Reform UK Northumberland elects Mark Peart as group leader on county council
Mark lives in Blyth with his wife and children and works as a process operator in Cramlington, previously working at the Alcan Aluminium Smelter.
He will be joined by Natalie Rolls, councillor for Wensleydale, as deputy leader.
Reform UK won 23 out of 69 seats on Northumberland County Council in the recent local election, making it the second largest party on the authority, only three behind the Conservatives.
Nationally, the party secured 677 seats with 31% of the vote share - the first time a party other than the Conservatives or Labour have won these elections in modern British political history.
Cllr Peart, who represents Croft ward, said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to have been elected leader of the Reform UK group on Northumberland County Council.
“What we have achieved here is incredible. From a standing start we are now the second largest party on the council. The people of Northumberland have given this council a mandate for serious change and we fully intend to use that to hold this Conservative administration to account.”
If an agreement is not reached between Reform and the Tories, both parties would need the support of smaller groups to secure the 35 votes needed for a majority in the council chamber. The Labour group consists of eight councillors; there are seven independents with six forming the Independent Group; three Liberal Democrats; and two Green Party councillors.
The picture will become clearer by the time of the annual council meeting on May 21.