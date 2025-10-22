Reform UK confirm Northumberland councillor expelled from party over ‘unacceptable’ online remarks

Reform UK has confirmed a councillor in Northumberland has been kicked out of the party over alleged “unacceptable” comments he made online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hirst councillor John Allen becomes the third Reform councillor to be expelled from the party in recent weeks, following Nicole Brooke and Patrick Lambert.

While Northumberland County Council’s website has only recently been updated, Reform said that Coun Allen had been expelled a few weeks ago. It follows an investigation into allegations the councillor posted comments online about wanting to kill Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That investigation followed an article by anti-racism campaign group Hope Not Hate, which uncovered YouTube comments allegedly made by Coun Allen regarding killing the Prime Minister.

John Allen.

A spokesman for Reform UK said: “Coun Allen has been expelled from Reform UK for bringing the party into disrepute after making several unacceptable remarks online.”

Coun Brooke and Coun Lambert, who represent the Berwick North and Norham & Islandshires wards respectively, were expelled due to an unrelated matter regarding a challenge to leadership of the local Reform party on the county council.

Coun Allen has also resigned from his position as an Ashington town councillor. A notice was published by the town council last Tuesday giving notice of the vacancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will continue to serve as a county councillor, but will sit as a non-aligned councillor rather than as a member of Reform. It means the party has been reduced to 20 seats – but they remain the official opposition to the Conservative administration.

Coun Allen was contacted for comment by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, but did not respond.