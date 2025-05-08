Reform demand 'extremely high price' for coalition agreement in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reform UK would demand an “extremely high price” to go into coalition with other parties in Northumberland.

The strong statement comes after last week’s local elections saw no party secure a majority in the county.

Reform are the second largest party with 23 seats, behind the Conservatives on 26.

Conservative leader Glen Sanderson has said he is willing to work with other parties moving forward, with the remaining 20 seats on the council made up of Labour, Independents, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party. However, no deal between parties has yet been confirmed.

Reform UK members celebrating their success in Northumberland. Photo: Simon Greener/NCJ Media.

A spokesman for Reform UK said: “Reform would extract an extremely high price for any coalition. The people of Northumberland elected us on a platform of serious change and we fully intend to deliver that.”

The party has also said that the process for selecting a group leader remains ongoing, with an official announcement expected in the early part of next week.

If an agreement is not reached between Reform and the Tories, both parties would need the support of smaller groups to secure the 35 votes needed for a majority in the council chamber.

The Labour group consists of eight councillors; there are seven independents with six forming the Independent Group; three Liberal Democrats; and two Green Party councillors.

Coun Isabel Hunter, the new leader of the Liberal Democrat Group (three councillors) said: “There is no agreement at the moment. We are trying to see what we can do.

“I am looking to see what we can do for the people of Northumberland. We have still got time because nothing needs to be decided until May 21.”

Coun Derek Kennedy, who leads the council’s Independent Group, added: “We are at the start of a brand new council and there is a freshness.

“Everybody wants to do a good job. The make-up and nature of the council has changed considerably, but we all start off positive.

“We all want to get our projects over the line. We are in a good position as the Independents – we have a good number of councillors, which is what we wanted.

“It is touchy with numbers. We are willing to work with people who are going to do the right thing for Northumberland.”

Coun Martin Swinbank, the new leader of the Greens, said his party were unlikely to work with Reform. He confirmed discussions had been ongoing but declined to comment on them.

He added: “The numbers speak for themselves. It will play out the way it does at the AGM on the 21st.”