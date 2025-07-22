Reform councillors in Northumberland have questioned why millions in developer contributions remains on the council’s balance sheet.

A report on the financial outturn of the last financial year shows almost £25 million in Section 106 contributions is currently being held by the council.

This money is paid by developers through the planning process. They are designed to improve infrastructure that will be impacted by the new development.

Speaking at the council’s corporate services and economic growth scrutiny committee, Reform councillor Patrick Lambert said: “Obviously we’re sitting on quite a lot of money. The cynic in me might say there’s not a lot of incentive to pay it out when it is helping with short-term cash flow.”

Finance chief Jan Willis responded: “The contributions sit in a section 106 reserve – they are drawn down as and when eligible projects are identified. They form part of the council’s overall cash balances which are all held and managed on that basis.

“When the council is holding section 106 money, we will be earning interest until it is drawn down.”

Responding to Coun Lambert’s remarks on cash flow, Ms Willis added: “We don’t operate on that basis. We don’t delay to earn a bit of extra interest.

“To be perfectly honest, in the grand scheme of things it is pretty small beer.”

Chairman Mark Swinburn explained: “Developments have to reach a certain point before the money is released. Until that point the money can’t be used.

“That is what is written into the contract – anything that veers from that has to go back to planning. If the money is sat there, it is waiting for the developer.”