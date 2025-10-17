A second Reform councillor in Northumberland has been expelled from the party after an attempt to remove the group leadership.

Norham and Islandshires councillor Patrick Lambert will join Berwick North councillor Nicole Brooke as a non-aligned councillor.

Reform has said the pair were kicked out for breaching party rules over plans to hold a no confidence vote in the local leadership. The party has also accused them of “misusing” the signatures of colleagues in a letter to the party’s central office expressing concerns about the way in which the Northumberland group was being lead.

Coun Lambert strenuously denied any misuse of signatures and has requested an appeal to his expulsion.

Coun Nicole Brooke and Coun Patrick Lambert.

In a letter to the party, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Coun Lambert pointed out that the reasons for his expulsion were not those given for his suspension. He also described the allegations around the misuse of signatures as “incredibly serious” and asserted it was “refuted in the strongest possible terms”.

He wrote: “The reasons provided for my expulsion relate to matters which I was not informed of in my suspension letter, and therefore I was not given an opportunity to respond. For the avoidance of doubt, it is not correct that I had any involvement in adding names without permission of the signatories.

“It is my honestly held belief and understanding that every signatory confirmed their agreement to be added.”

Coun Lambert added that had he been aware of the allegations prior to his expulsion, he would have been able to gather evidence of communication with colleagues showing they had given consent to be included. He also gathered this information as part of any appeal, adding: “I understand that many of the councillors provided their agreement in writing (e.g. via WhatsApp), so this information would not have been difficult to gather.”

Coun Lambert also defended Coun Brooke, adding: “Coun Brooke has been an excellent and committed colleague to the party, and I have no doubt that she would have had no involvement in adding names to Letter 1 if she had not been informed of that individual’s consent.”

A letter from Reform to Coun Lambert, also seen by the LDRS, states that the committee’s investigation found that four councillors whose name appeared on the letter asking for advice on holding a confidence vote have allegedly “since confirmed that they never gave consent for their inclusion”.

Coun Lambert did accept he had broken party rules around holding confidence votes after being involved in the arranging a meeting of the Reform Northumberland group to elect a new leadership team.

But he wrote: “My last desire would have been to circumvent any rules; I was simply not aware of them – and I do accept responsibility for not having independently asked in meetings whether there were any rules which we should be following.

“I apologised (and I offer my apologies again) for my involvement in encouraging attendance at the proposed meeting, which I was simply not aware of as being in contravention of any rules.”

Reform UK has said Coun Lambert was expelled from the party for the same reasons as Coun Brooke – “knowingly breaching the council group rules and misusing signatures”. However, his appeal will be considered.