Referendum on new Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Neighbourhood Plan will be held next week
A local referendum on the proposed Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Neighbourhood Plan will take place next week.
All residents in the Newbiggin parish who are able to vote will be able to have their say on the plan, which will influence decisions on future planning applications in the area.
The poll takes place on Thursday, November 23 and is run the same way as a local election.
Valid photo ID is required to vote, with full details available at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.
Details of the plan are available on the Northumberland County Council website.