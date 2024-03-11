Referendum day looms for decision on Belford Parish Neighbourhood Plan

A local referendum on the Belford Neighbourhood Plan is being held on Thursday, March 14.
By Ian Smith
Published 11th Mar 2024, 11:41 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 11:41 GMT
All residents in the parish who are registered to vote will be able to have a say on the plan.

If a majority of residents who vote are in favour, it will be used by officers at Northumberland County Council to help make decisions on planning applications in the parish.

The referendum will run in the same way as a local election. The poll will take place from 7am until 10pm.

This year, under new legislation voters will need to show appropriate photographic ID if voting in person at the polling station.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for Looking after our Environment said: “Neighbourhood planning enables communities to play a much stronger role in shaping the areas in which they live and work. We therefore hope people will participate in this referendum and take the time to cast their vote.”

The plan can be viewed at: www.northumberland.gov.uk/ourplan

