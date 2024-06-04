Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of Warkworth and Eglingham parishes will be able to cast another vote in the wake of the General Election.

Local referendums on the Warkworth and Eglingham Neighbourhood Plans will take place on Thursday, July 11 and Thursday, July 18 respectively.

If a majority of residents who vote are in favour of the plan, it will be used by Northumberland County Council officers to make decisions on planning applications in the area.

All those eligible to vote will receive a polling card, with postal and proxy vote options also available.

Warkworth.

The polls will be open from 7am until 10pm and voters will need to show appropriate photographic identification if voting in person at the polling station. This new legislation does not apply to electors who vote by post.

The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission website, along with more information about the new requirement and details of how to apply for free voter ID, at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID

For Warkworth, new applications to register to vote must be received by Tuesday June 25 and new applications for postal voting must be received in the Elections Office by 5pm on Wednesday, June 26.

For Eglingham, new applications to register to vote must be received by Thursday, July 2 and new applications for postal voting must be received in the Elections Office by 5pm on Wednesday, July 3.

Residents should contact the elections team as soon as possible on 01670 624844 if they want to register to vote or register for postal voting.