The vote will take place on Thursday, September 16 and all residents of the parish who are registered to vote will be able to have a say on the plan.

Thirston is the 18th neighbourhood plan in Northumberland to have successfully passed independent examination by Government.

Northumberland County Council also considers that the plan meets all necessary legal requirements and is now ready to proceed to local referendum.

West Thirston.

If a majority of residents who vote are in favour it will be used to make decisions on planning applications in the parish.

Thirston Parish Council has engaged with the local community to produce the plan which addresses issues people have identified as important in their area.

The referendum is run in the same way as a local election, with the ballot paper in this case asking: ‘Do you want Northumberland County Council to use the neighbourhood plan to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?’ Voters will be able to mark the paper Yes or No.

The referendum will take place from 7am until 10pm and people will find details of which polling station to attend on their polling card.

New applications to register to vote must be received by August 31 and new applications for postal voting must be received by September 1. For an application form please call 01670 624811.